WINDSOR, ONT. -- Transit Windsor has announced detours for several weekends this summer, due to the downtown street closures to accommodate outdoor patios.

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association says there will be live entertainment and patio tables on the street spaces reinvented for outdoors, since many indoor options are still not allowed until the city enters Stage 3 of reopening .

Ouellette Avenue will be closed between Wyandotte Street and Riverside Drive starting at 5 p.m on Friday, July 24, until the end of service on Sunday, July 26.

This detour will also be in effect for the following weekends: Friday, August 7 to Sunday, August 9 and Friday, August 28 to Sunday, August 30, 2020.

As a result of this closure, the detour will be in effect. Details are available online.

People may contact Transit Windsor’s customer service at 519.944.4111, to help with any questions regarding schedule delays, or contact 311 for assistance.