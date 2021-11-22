Transit Windsor altering customer service hours

Windsor, Ont. -

The City of Windsor is adjusting the customer service hours at the Transit Windsor sales offices.

As of Monday, the office at Windsor International Transit Terminal (WITT) at 300 Chatham Street West will be open for fare media sales from 8 am. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays (except Christmas day when the office is closed).

The sales office at Transit Centre at 3700 North Service Road East will continue to be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., but will be closed from Dec. 18 through Jan. 3, 2022.

The city says the Windsor International Transit Terminal (WITT) facilities will remain open until 9 p.m. each day for customers to take temporary shelter from inclement weather, wait for their bus or use the facilities.

Customers should maintain social distancing practices by keeping two metres from each other at all times.

The city is reminding customers that if you feel unwell or have any COVID-19 symptoms, you should not enter the terminal. Additionally, Transit Windsor riders must wear a mask while I the terminal and on busses.

Transit buses are currently operating on an enhanced Saturday schedule Monday through Saturday. Sunday service remains the same.

Customers in need of assistance can contact Transit Windsor’s customer service at 519-944-4111 or contact 311.