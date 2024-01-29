Transit, street parking, user fees at centre of operating budget deliberations
The brakes have been slammed on a proposal by a pair of city councillors to add thousands of service hours to Windsor's transit system, while also reassigning extra "school" buses to general routes.
City council met Monday to suggest amendments to Windsor's proposed 2024 budget.
In accordance with the province's strong mayor powers, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens now has 10 days to veto any of those amendments — which two-thirds of council can override within a 15-day period of the vetoes being issued.
As promised by Ward 9 Coun. Kieran McKenzie and Ward 2 Coun. Fabio Costante last week, the two councillors tabled a plan to pull $330,000 from the city's budget stabilization reserve to add 6,000 transit service hours.
The plan also calls for an end to the designation of extra school buses — city buses which offer transportation to students at certain schools — and reassign them to general transit lines instead.
"What we're doing with transit is we're building a system that serves all of us in a better way," said Costante. "That includes high school students. That includes folks going to work. That includes folks that need to get to the grocery store or a doctor's appointment."
The majority of council, however, did not support their proposal.
"There was a situation in and around Holy Names and Massey high schools a few years back," said Ward 1 Coun. Fred Francis. "That's why they implemented those extra buses to deal with the situation that was actually occurring."
Inside of a Transit Windsor bus. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)He added, "The entire neighborhood, in and around Cabana, Norfolk, that entire corridor including St. Clair College, would be affected greatly in a negative way. So I don't know why we'd want to go in reverse."
Similar concerns were echoed by Ward 10 Coun. Jim Morrison.
"There's 350 students walking out of Holy Names in a really crazy traffic area where, already, cars are coming to pick them up," said Morrison. "They're expected now to walk over to Dominion and stand there at the bus stop and wait for that one bus?"
Council approved a separate motion by McKenzie for administration to report back on the impact of exempting residents who qualify for the Affordable Pass Program from a proposed fare increase of 15 per cent.
The city issued 5,800 affordable bus passes in 2023 to individuals who fell below the low-income threshold amount, according to Andrew Daher, Windsor's commissioner of human and health services.
That figure is on track to double this year, he added.
Councillor calls for user hike fees
During Monday's meeting, Ward 6 Coun. Jo-Anne Gignac took issue with the number of user fees which have a zero-per-cent increase compared to last year. The city's proposed user fees for 2024 can be viewed on the City of Windsor’s website.
"I certainly notice a number of categories where the fee proposal has no change. I'm a bit at a loss because I know that the budget includes wage increases and utility increases," said Gignac.
She added, "We've got a licence for adult entertainment parlours where we're seeing absolutely no increase for these things. I'm wondering why we're seeing these huge increases in our inflationary costs and nothing in terms of these individual categories."
Water levels are high at Lakeview Park Marina in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, May 3, 2019. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)The 2024 budget proposes raising pavilion fees at Lakeview Park Marina by three per cent.
According to Gignac, that's too little to maintain service delivery and would result in a "whacking" in 2025.
"I don't want to come to the point next year where we're looking at a 10 per cent increase at a marina," she said.
Council agreed to a six per cent increase of marina fees for 2024.
Parking enforcement extension?
A recommendation in the proposed budget to extend parking enforcement from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. was rejected by councillors Monday.
"[Let's] wait for the report to come back in other ways that we can improve our technology and look at other ways of bringing in parking revenue," said Ward 3 Coun. Renaldo Agostino.
That motion was approved by council.
Will strong mayor powers be used?
Following budget deliberations, Dilkens said he does not foresee vetoing any of council's amendments.
The mayor added he will sit down with city staff to crunch the numbers, in hopes of finalizing the budget later this week.
“They should have a better idea tomorrow and then we're going to have a conversation that will then start the process of looking at vetoes," said Dilkens. "If there are none...the amendments passed by council would be approved and the budget, as amended today, would be the budget.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Million dollar bidding war underway for hockey cards found in Sask. basement
An unopened case of 1979 hockey cards found in Regina has sparked a million dollar bidding war because it could hold as many as 20 Wayne Gretzky rookies.
Sudbury police extend search area for missing city councillor
Sudbury police are continuing their search for a missing city councillor.
'Recovering well': Elon Musk's Neuralink implants its first brain chip in human
Elon Musk, Neuralink's billionaire founder, said the first human received an implant from the brain-chip startup on Sunday and is recovering well, in a post on social media platform X on Monday.
Leap year means some employees make more money, while others get paid less
It's once again a leap year in 2024. For some Canadians, Feb. 29 means an extra day of pay, while others may find themselves having to work for free on the leap day.
They fell in love on vacation but went their separate ways. Four years later, she sent him an email: 'Remember me?'
Gabriella Vagnoli and Dan Watling bonded in Scotland in 2002, but lost touch not long after. Four years later, Gabriella’s name popped up in Dan’s email inbox.
Watch as the world's largest cruise ship, the 'Icon of the Seas,' sets sail
The biggest cruise ship in the world set sail for the high seas on its maiden voyage over the weekend as onlookers watched with a fireworks show in the background. The departure was captured on stunning drone footage.
Provinces knew the deal when they signed on to $10-a-day child care: Liberal minister
Families Minister Jenna Sudds says provinces and territories signed $10-a-day child care agreements with the federal government with their 'eyes wide open,' and Ottawa now expects them to make the program work.
What experts think of Canada suspending funding to UNRWA over Oct. 7 allegations
Canada and 10 other nations announced this week they will suspend funding for UNRWA, a UN agency that supports Palestinians, after Israel alleged some of its staff played a role in the Hamas attack last October. Now, global affairs experts are worried Canada and the other nations' decision could have grave consequences for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
Two Canadians charged in U.S. plot to kill Iranian defector
An Iranian drug trafficker allegedly plotted with two Canadian members of the Hells Angels to murder people in Maryland in early 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Crews demolish beloved Waterloo landmark
Sonny’s Restaurant, the iconic Waterloo landmark which opened in 1965, was torn down on Monday.
-
Growing family doctor shortage in Kitchener
New numbers show 2.3 million people across Ontario don't have a family doctor.
-
Snow melt reveals persistent garbage problem
A mid-winter melt may be welcome news for some, but it’s also revealing something no one wants to see – plenty of trash and garbage.
London
-
'Pure foolishness': Stranded kayakers hang on for 30 minutes in frigid, fast-moving water
The Bayham Fire Department (BFD) isn’t going to bother retrieving a stranded kayak along the banks of Big Otter Creek near Vienna, Ont. The vessel is wedged among debris along the bank of the creek as the result of being capsized Saturday afternoon.
-
Wait continues for more suspects involved in Canadian junior hockey alleged sexual assault case
The wait game continues at London Police Service (LPS) headquarters for other members of the 2018 World Junior hockey team who have been charged in an alleged sexual assault involving a woman.
-
St. Thomas police lay arson charges following apartment complex explosion
A 41 year old is facing multiple charges on Monday, including arson, after an explosion at an affordable housing complex left dozens of residents displaced.
Barrie
-
Barrie man among 2018 World Junior Hockey Team players named in sexual assault investigation
A Barrie man named in a sexual assault case involving five members of Canada's 2018 World Junior Hockey Team surrendered to London, Ont. police on Sunday with his lawyer at his side.
-
Dog dumped during ice storm finds forever home, 3 others seek adoption
Over a month ago, four American Bulldogs were rescued after being dumped on the side of the road in Bradford during a freezing rainstorm. Today, at least one of them has a home.
-
Breathing new life in mostly vacant office building
A landmark office building in the heart of Barrie's downtown core could soon be under new ownership that the mayor hopes will be a boost to the city.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police extend search area for missing city councillor
Sudbury police are continuing their search for a missing city councillor.
-
Manitoulin Island woman charged in fatal Halloween crash
A 25-year-old woman from Manitoulin Island has been charged in a fatal crash that killed a senior last Halloween.
-
Two popular Manitoulin Island music festivals cancelled
Two popular annual Manitoulin Island music festivals are being shut down, organizers announced Monday morning on social media.
Ottawa
-
Fraudsters use deepfake technology to turn CTV Ottawa story into scam video
On Jan. 16, CTV News Ottawa aired a story about a retired Ottawa couple that was scammed into using their line of credit to purchase cryptocurrency through a 'financial advisor'. Two weeks later, a fraudulent rendition of that story made with deepfake AI surfaced on Facebook.
-
Ottawa senior says he was denied a car rental because he was 'too old'
An Ottawa senior is warning his peers after he was declined a rental car for being too old and was denied a refund.
-
One man in critical condition after afternoon shooting
Ottawa paramedics say a man is in hospital in critical condition after being shot Monday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Police searching for two suspects, SUV allegedly involved in East York ATM explosion
Toronto police have released images of two men as well as an SUV they believe were involved in the attempted theft of an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in East York over the weekend.
-
Leon's plans to build residential units on 40-acre plot of land in Toronto
Furniture retailer Leon’s says it is moving forward with plans to build thousands of residential units on land it owns in North York.
-
Man with life-threatening injuries after being pinned by car against building: Toronto police
A man in his 50s has critical injuries after being pinned between a vehicle and a building, Toronto police say.
Montreal
-
Ceremony honours memory of men killed at Quebec City mosque, warns of rising hate
Seven years after the deadly attack on a Quebec City mosque, Boufeldja Benabdallah's voice broke as he spoke about the killing of six men who had come there just to pray.
-
'Significant damage' found at Montreal Olympic Park esplanade: engineering report
In addition to repairing the 20-odd thousand holes in the Olympic Stadium roof and the 450-metre concrete ring along the roofline of the Big O, the Montreal Olympic Park Esplanade is also in dire need of repair.
-
Mayors have donated nearly $100,000 to CAQ election fund since 2021
Quebec mayors donated nearly $100,000 to the CAQ election fund between 2021 and 2023, according to documents obtained by The Canadian Press.
Atlantic
-
Power play: N.S. government buying NS Power debt to keep rates low
The Nova Scotia government says it intends to take on $117 million of the provincial power utility's fuel costs in order to reduce the burden on ratepayers.
-
Nor’easter brings heavy snow, closures, and cancellations to Nova Scotia
A nor’easter brought heavy snow, closures and cancellations to Nova Scotia Monday.
-
Fredericton’s only synagogue considering security measures after weekend vandalism
A synagogue in Fredericton is considering security measures after it was vandalized over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in historic Manitoba homicide
A Vancouver man has been charged in connection with a nearly 17-year-old homicide investigation into the death of a Manitoba woman.
-
-
5-year-old boy dead after being hit by vehicle while tobogganing: Winkler police
A five-year-old boy has died after being hit by a vehicle while tobogganing in Winkler, Man.
Calgary
-
Cypress County councillor murdered by his ailing wife, court determines
Deborah Belyea was found guilty of Alfred Belyea's second-degree murder Monday in a Medicine Hat, Alta., courtroom.
-
Driver killed in crash south of Calgary
A High River man was killed in a crash south of Calgary on Sunday.
-
Here's how Calgary's proposed residential rezoning plan would affect your property
The City of Calgary is looking for public input on its proposed rezoning plan that would see communities re-designated to allow for higher-density housing.
Edmonton
-
Epcor issues mandatory ban on non-essential water use
Epcor issued a mandatory ban on non-essential water use for the Edmonton-area on Monday as a result of an issue at a treatment plant.
-
'I have nothing': Resident of Whyte Avenue apartment starting over after fire that put his mother in ICU
A man whose mother is in ICU after an apartment fire on Friday says she could be on oxygen for the rest of her life.
-
Potential lessons for Edmonton in Houston's success in reducing homeless population by 61%
Nearly 15 years since the city announced a 10-year plan to end homelessness, Homeward Trust recorded nearly 3,000 homeless people in Edmonton earlier this month.
Vancouver
-
As another potential strike looms, B.C. commuter launches petition to make transit essential service
One B.C. commuter who relies on the bus to get to and from work wants to see the province step in and prevent future transit shutdowns.
-
Ibrahim Ali, convicted of murdering B.C. girl, applying to have charges stayed: court documents
Ibrahim Ali, who was convicted of the first-degree murder of a 13-year-old girl in B.C., has applied to have the charges against him stayed, according to court documents.
-
B.C. heli-skiing company names pilot killed in crash
The pilot of the helicopter that went down in the remote backcountry outside Terrace, B.C., last Monday has been confirmed as one of the people killed in the crash.