Transit, street parking, user fees at centre of operating budget deliberations

The brakes have been slammed on a proposal by a pair of city councillors to add thousands of service hours to Windsor's transit system, while also reassigning extra "school" buses to general routes.

City council met Monday to suggest amendments to Windsor's proposed 2024 budget.

In accordance with the province's strong mayor powers, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens now has 10 days to veto any of those amendments — which two-thirds of council can override within a 15-day period of the vetoes being issued.

As promised by Ward 9 Coun. Kieran McKenzie and Ward 2 Coun. Fabio Costante last week, the two councillors tabled a plan to pull $330,000 from the city's budget stabilization reserve to add 6,000 transit service hours.

The plan also calls for an end to the designation of extra school buses — city buses which offer transportation to students at certain schools — and reassign them to general transit lines instead.

"What we're doing with transit is we're building a system that serves all of us in a better way," said Costante. "That includes high school students. That includes folks going to work. That includes folks that need to get to the grocery store or a doctor's appointment."

The majority of council, however, did not support their proposal.

"There was a situation in and around Holy Names and Massey high schools a few years back," said Ward 1 Coun. Fred Francis. "That's why they implemented those extra buses to deal with the situation that was actually occurring."

He added, "The entire neighborhood, in and around Cabana, Norfolk, that entire corridor including St. Clair College, would be affected greatly in a negative way. So I don't know why we'd want to go in reverse."

Similar concerns were echoed by Ward 10 Coun. Jim Morrison.

"There's 350 students walking out of Holy Names in a really crazy traffic area where, already, cars are coming to pick them up," said Morrison. "They're expected now to walk over to Dominion and stand there at the bus stop and wait for that one bus?"

Council approved a separate motion by McKenzie for administration to report back on the impact of exempting residents who qualify for the Affordable Pass Program from a proposed fare increase of 15 per cent.

The city issued 5,800 affordable bus passes in 2023 to individuals who fell below the low-income threshold amount, according to Andrew Daher, Windsor's commissioner of human and health services.

That figure is on track to double this year, he added.

Councillor calls for user hike fees

During Monday's meeting, Ward 6 Coun. Jo-Anne Gignac took issue with the number of user fees which have a zero-per-cent increase compared to last year. The city's proposed user fees for 2024 can be viewed on the City of Windsor’s website.

"I certainly notice a number of categories where the fee proposal has no change. I'm a bit at a loss because I know that the budget includes wage increases and utility increases," said Gignac.

She added, "We've got a licence for adult entertainment parlours where we're seeing absolutely no increase for these things. I'm wondering why we're seeing these huge increases in our inflationary costs and nothing in terms of these individual categories."

The 2024 budget proposes raising pavilion fees at Lakeview Park Marina by three per cent.

According to Gignac, that's too little to maintain service delivery and would result in a "whacking" in 2025.

"I don't want to come to the point next year where we're looking at a 10 per cent increase at a marina," she said.

Council agreed to a six per cent increase of marina fees for 2024.

Parking enforcement extension?

A recommendation in the proposed budget to extend parking enforcement from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. was rejected by councillors Monday.

"[Let's] wait for the report to come back in other ways that we can improve our technology and look at other ways of bringing in parking revenue," said Ward 3 Coun. Renaldo Agostino.

That motion was approved by council.

Will strong mayor powers be used?

Following budget deliberations, Dilkens said he does not foresee vetoing any of council's amendments.

The mayor added he will sit down with city staff to crunch the numbers, in hopes of finalizing the budget later this week.

“They should have a better idea tomorrow and then we're going to have a conversation that will then start the process of looking at vetoes," said Dilkens. "If there are none...the amendments passed by council would be approved and the budget, as amended today, would be the budget.”