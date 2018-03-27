

CTV Windsor





Thanks to the support of the community, Windsor-Essex Transgender Allied Support now has a permanent location.

The agency just inked a deal to lease the space at 111 Wyandotte Street West.

W.E. Trans has been supporting more than 150 transgender Windsorites for more than three years, but this is the first time they'll have a home-base of operations.

Executive director Jayce Carver says they hope to be open by the end of April.

W.E. Trans won't be able to apply for government grants until next fall, one year after it was incorporated as a non-profit agency.

Carver says community support will continue to be important.