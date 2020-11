WINDSOR, ONT. -- From November 13 to 19, Transgender Awareness Week brings transgendered people and their allies together to learn more about advancing advocacy.

Transgender Day of Remembrance, November 20, is a day to remember those who died due to anti-trans violence.

Smith states, "Transgender Day of Remembrance seeks to highlight the losses we face due to anti-transgender bigotry and violence. I am no stranger to the need to fight for our rights, and the right to simply exist is first and foremost. With so many seeking to erase transgender people -- sometimes in the most brutal ways possible -- it is vitally important that those we lose are remembered, and that we continue to fight for justice."

This day of remembrance began in 1999 by transgender advocate, Gwendolyn Add Smith in memory of Rita Hester. Hester, a transgendered woman, was killed in 1998.