WINDSOR, ONT. -- A bolt of lightning struck a transformer causing a fire during a thunderstorm Sunday night.

Enwin says the lighting hit the transformer in the alley behind the 100 block of Louis Avenue.

The pole holding the transformer caught fire, but all has since been cleaned up except for some charring on the pole.

Enwin is reminding residents that transformer fires are dangerous emergencies. If spotted, you should stay back and call Enwin.

Residents are also reminded to watch for downed wires which can electrify anything they touch.