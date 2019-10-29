WINDSOR - The Windsor-Essex Trans Support Group is helping launch a new program meant to help people change their legal name as part of their transition.

The clinic is being launched in association with the University of Windsor's Pro Bono Students Canada.

We Trans executive director Jayce Carver says changing a legal name can be complex and daunting for trans-identified individuals, but stresses it can also be an essential part of a person's transition.

“When I saw my birth documents come in and my driver's licence come in with my new legal name and an 'F' instead of an 'M' I knew that I existed,” says Jayce Carver.