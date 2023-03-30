Train whistle debate continues in Windsor

Train whistles in Walkerville were discussed a committee of council meeting Wednesday night.

Residents want the Essex Terminal Railway (ETR) to stop running trains between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Administration has talked with ETR and told the committee, whistling cessation is not feasible in the area

ETR officials have previously stated blowing their horns is a mandatory safety requirement where any level train crossing does not have wigwags or bells to warn motorists and residents of oncoming train traffic

The committee wants to reach out to Transport Canada to see if there are any grants available that could fund warning system upgrades in Walkersville.