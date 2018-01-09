Train stopped on tracks near Colborne and York streets during investigation
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, January 9, 2018 10:28AM EST
London police say a train is stopped on the tracks in the area of Colborne and York streets in relation to an ongoing investigation.
Multiple roads are closed at this time crossing the tracks from Ridout to Adelaide Street.
Police are asking people to avoid the area.