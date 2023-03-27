Train coming to Caesars Windsor with special guest this summer

The multi-Grammy award-winning band, Train, will be hitting the Colosseum Stage bringing their chart topping hits to Windsor this summer.

Along with special guest Thunderstorm Artis, Train will be at Caesars Windsor on Saturday, June 24.

The San Francisco locals have had 14 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 since the released of their debut self-titled album in 1998. Train’s 2001 album “Drops of Jupiter” broke them to multi-platinum status with the Grammy award-winning title song that spent 10 months in the Top 40, and has been certified seven times platinum in the U.S.

The group took home another Grammy in 2011 for their hit “Hey Soul Sister” which was the most downloaded single of 2010 and has surpassed one billion streams on Spotify.

Over more than 20 years, Train has sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide, with multiple platinum and golden citations including three Grammys, two Billboard Music Awards among other honours.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Mar. 31 for the June 24 show at 8 p.m. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 8 p.m. and on show days from 12 to 10 p.m.