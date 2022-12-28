Trailer stolen in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police are hoping someone may come across a trailer reported stolen.

Sometime between Dec. 25 and Dec. 26, police say a black, enclosed trailer was stolen from an outbuilding on McCreary Line in Chatham Township.

The trailer is dual axel with chrome fenders and it has “Legend” and “Thunder Aluminum Trailers” decals on the sides and back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Mike Taylor by e-mail or call 519-436-6600.

Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.