Trailer stolen in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police are hoping someone may come across a trailer reported stolen.
Sometime between Dec. 25 and Dec. 26, police say a black, enclosed trailer was stolen from an outbuilding on McCreary Line in Chatham Township.
The trailer is dual axel with chrome fenders and it has “Legend” and “Thunder Aluminum Trailers” decals on the sides and back.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Mike Taylor by e-mail or call 519-436-6600.
Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Unbelievable': Ontario town crystallized in ice following major winter storm
A small town in the Niagara region appears to be completely crystallized following the massive winter storm that swept throughout the province late last week, giving a new meaning to the town’s name.
Are we headed for a recession? Here are the signs to look out for
As we head into 2023, many economists have said Canada should brace for at least a mild recession. CTVNews.ca explains some of the indicators that can offer a glimpse into what an economic downturn could look like.
From smart homes to connected cars, new tools of domestic abuse make escape harder
Digital forms of intimate partner violence began increasing in 2020, as technology became more integrated into everyday life amid the physical isolation of the pandemic.
OPP officer killed in shooting near Hagersville, Ont. identified; 2 suspects arrested
Two suspects sought in connection with a shooting near Hagersville, Ont. that left a police officer dead on Tuesday afternoon have been arrested.
Flooding in Vancouver, Squamish as king tide meets latest B.C. storm
The king tide that crashed up against B.C.'s South Coast on Tuesday caused flooding in downtown Squamish and along the Vancouver seawall.
Here are some of the most unnecessary 911 calls in Canada in 2022
From overflowing toilets to Tinder match police checks, 911 operators across Canada received scores of unnecessary calls in 2022.
Is it OK to re-gift or return holiday presents? An etiquette expert weighs in
As the holiday season wraps up, one expert weighs in on the dos and don’ts of re-gifting or returning presents this holiday season.
Military police enforce driving ban in snow-stricken Buffalo
State and military police were sent Tuesday to keep people off Buffalo's snow-choked roads, and officials kept counting fatalities three days after western New York's deadliest storm in at least two generations.
80-year-old California store owner who shot robber dies
An 80-year-old Southern California liquor store owner who blasted a would-be armed robber with a shotgun has died, the store reported Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Ontario Provincial Police expected to announce charges into fatal shooting of officer
An Ontario Provincial Police officer with the Haldimand County detachment has been killed in the line of duty and charges in connection to the shooting are expected to be announced Wednesday.
-
Waterloo region food banks gear up for 2023 as demand surges
As the holiday bustle continues, the demand on area food banks is surging.
-
Excessive salting leads to environmental concerns: Region of Waterloo
Despite it being an essential tool to keep roadways clear, the Region of Waterloo is hoping residents will be mindful of the environment and limit their salt use this year.
London
-
Family displaced after late night house fire
Four adults and three children have been displaced following a $500,000 house fire near Thorndale. Crews from both Thorndale and Dorchester were called to the scene on Rebecca Road near Nissouri Road Tuesday evening.
-
Ontario Provincial Police expected to announce charges into fatal shooting of officer
An Ontario Provincial Police officer with the Haldimand County detachment has been killed in the line of duty and charges in connection to the shooting are expected to be announced Wednesday.
-
Entering the new year above freezing
A mainly sunny day is on the way for the London region before the rain showers move in for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will move to above seasonal by the end of the wee, even getting close to double digits.
Barrie
-
Fatal fire kills three in New Tecumseth on Boxing Day
Police in New Tecumseth are investigating a fatal fire that killed three people on Monday.
-
Family celebrates life of Barrie man involved in fatal crash
Heartbroken and shocked describes the feeling of the family who lost a loved one during a collision in Barrie last week.
-
Heavy snow expected throughout central Ontario
Large amounts of snow are expected in parts of Parry Sound-Muskoka, Grey Bruce and Simcoe County.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario Provincial Police expected to announce charges into fatal shooting of officer
An Ontario Provincial Police officer with the Haldimand County detachment has been killed in the line of duty and charges in connection to the shooting are expected to be announced Wednesday.
-
Winter weather advisory issued for several northeastern Ont. communities
Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for several northeastern Ontario communities as more snow heads our way.
-
'Unbelievable': Ontario town crystallized in ice following major winter storm
A small town in the Niagara region appears to be completely crystallized following the massive winter storm that swept throughout the province late last week, giving a new meaning to the town’s name.
Ottawa
-
Via Rail passengers face long delays as service resumes
Via Rail passenger trains are running again between Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto, after thousands were left stranded over Christmas.
-
Snowy morning turning to risk of freezing drizzle expected in Ottawa
Snowy morning turning to risk of freezing drizzle expected in Ottawa
-
Beloved Glebe business closed due to Boxing Day fire
A popular store in the Glebe will remain closed for the time being after a fire broke out on Boxing Day.
Toronto
-
'Unbelievable': Ontario town crystallized in ice following major winter storm
A small town in the Niagara region appears to be completely crystallized following the massive winter storm that swept throughout the province late last week, giving a new meaning to the town’s name.
-
OPP officer killed in shooting near Hagersville, Ont. identified; 2 suspects arrested
Two suspects sought in connection with a shooting near Hagersville, Ont. that left a police officer dead on Tuesday afternoon have been arrested.
-
'Special dog' who went missing from Unionville area found deceased
It’s the news no one wanted to hear.
Montreal
-
Provincial police investigating death of man, 21, inside Montreal jail
Police say an inmate at the Bordeaux jail in Montreal died after being seriously injured in an incident Saturday afternoon.
-
More than 21,000 Hydro-Quebec customers without power 5 days after storm
Five days after a winter storm swept through Quebec, more than 21,000 Hydro-Quebec customers are still without power.
-
Montreal police investigating murder-suicide after man, woman found dead
A man and woman were found dead overnight in Pointe-aux-Trembles in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling a murder-suicide. Police say they were called around midnight to an apartment near the intersection of 25th Avenue and Notre Dame Street East where the bodies of the two people, both 45 years old, were found in a fire escape stairway.
Atlantic
-
Search suspended for Nova Scotia fisherman missing off Cape Sable Island, N.S.
The search for a missing Nova Scotia fisherman who went overboard on Boxing Day morning was suspended early Tuesday afternoon.
-
The puck drops at the World Juniors
With the IHFF World Junior Hockey Championships now underway in Moncton and Halifax, the excitement is at an all-time high.
-
Maritimers search in-store for Boxing Day deals
Maritimers had their first opportunity Tuesday to search in a shopping mall for Boxing Day deals.
Winnipeg
-
'We're all tired': Winnipeggers stranded in Cuba after Sunwing delays
A group of Winnipeggers stuck in Cuba are calling on their travel company to bring them home immediately after cancelling their return flight multiple times.
-
'It'll be a great time': The in-person New Year's Eve celebration happening at The Forks
The Forks is welcoming Winnipeggers to gather in person on New Years Eve for the first time in almost three years with live music, food, fireworks, and more.
-
'Unbelievable': Ontario town crystallized in ice following major winter storm
A small town in the Niagara region appears to be completely crystallized following the massive winter storm that swept throughout the province late last week, giving a new meaning to the town’s name.
Calgary
-
Alberta man stuck in Cancún for 4 days due to Sunwing flight cancellations
An Alberta man is among the hundreds of Canadians who remain stranded in Mexico after their Sunwing flights were cancelled abruptly last week due to winter weather.
-
Oilers cash in on late power play to burn Flames 2-1
Connor McDavid's league-leading 31st goal to extend his point streak to 16 games was the winner on Tuesday as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 2-1.
-
Victim in deadly Forest Lawn shooting on Christmas morning identified
Calgary police have named the man fatally shot in Forest Lawn on Christmas morning, and confirmed he is the city's 26th homicide victim of the year.
Edmonton
-
Canadian oilpatch likely to surpass 2022's production record, but only slightly
Canadian oil and gas companies are expected to increase spending in 2023, but analysts say it will be another year of modest growth and not a return to boom times.
-
Military police enforce driving ban in snow-stricken Buffalo
State and military police were sent Tuesday to keep people off Buffalo's snow-choked roads, and officials kept counting fatalities three days after western New York's deadliest storm in at least two generations.
-
Canadians fined at least $15M for breaking COVID quarantine rules in 2022, data shows
Canadians who were caught violating federal COVID-19 quarantine rules racked up at least $15 million in fines this year, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada, but it's not clear how much of that will actually be paid.
Vancouver
-
B.C. bus crash: Highway was maintained 'within the specifications,' minister says
The stretch of highway where four people were killed in a bus crash on Christmas Eve was maintained to provincial standards, B.C.'s transportation minister said Tuesday.
-
Vigil held for B.C. women killed by suspected domestic violence in 2022
Bearing the rain, advocates held a vigil in downtown Vancouver Tuesday for the women who were killed in alleged domestic violence incidents in B.C. this year.
-
Flooding in Vancouver, Squamish as king tide meets latest B.C. storm
The king tide that crashed up against B.C.'s South Coast on Tuesday caused flooding in downtown Squamish and along the Vancouver seawall.