The Ministry of Labour is investigating the death of a worker at the Windsor Essex Therapeutic Riding Association.

The non-profit group issued a news release Wednesday, saying "we are heartbroken by the tragic event that occurred (Tuesday) night during the hay harvest, which resulted in the fatality of one of our farming partners."

Ministry spokesperson Janet Deline tells AM800 News a worker was pinned by their equipment and was rushed to hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

WETRA Executive Director Becky Mills writes "there is nothing more important to us than the safety of our staff, volunteers and farming partners, and we fully support the Ministry of Labour in its investigation into the incident."

"We are saddened by this loss and our deepest sympathies go out to the family, the WETRA team and the farming community," adds Mills.

A ministry inspector has been assigned to the WETRA property in Essex.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The non-profit group says it is not commenting further on the incident.