

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Essex Therapeutic Riding Association is mourning the death of one of their farming partners.

The non-profit group issued a news release Wednesday, saying "we are heartbroken by the tragic event that occurred (Tuesday) night during the hay harvest, which resulted in the fatality of one of our farming partners."

The identity of the victim has not been released, but CTV Windsor has learned the victim is Alex Joseph Durham.

Ministry of Labour spokesperson Janet Deline says this incident does not fall under the Ministry of Labour’s jurisdiction.

She says this incident occurred at a farm and the deceased was not a worker as reported to the ministry.

A ministry inspector was assigned originally to the WETRA property in Essex, but they are no longer investigating.

WETRA Executive Director Becky Mills writes "there is nothing more important to us than the safety of our staff, volunteers and farming partners.

"We are saddened by this loss and our deepest sympathies go out to the family, the WETRA team and the farming community," adds Mills.

It's believed the victim was not an employee of WETRA, but the non-profit group says it is not commenting further on the incident.

CTV Windsor has also learned several farmers from the area returned to the WETRA property on Wednesday to finish the hay harvest in support of the victim and the group.