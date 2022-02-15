Traffic woes persist due to Windsor protest prevention measures
An exact timeline in unknown, but Windsor’s mayor says it could take weeks before traffic returns to normal surrounding Huron Church and the Ambassador Bridge due to protest prevention measures.
Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says the barricades will be in place until Ottawa is stabilized.
“I think you’re going to see this here for a number of weeks,” says Dilkens.
Police have set up cement blockades to prevent vehicles from entering Huron Church Road from side streets.
The barricades are blocking east-west traffic from crossing Huron Church between the E.C. Row Expressway to Wyandotte Avenue.
Police road closure update on Feb. 14, 2022. (Courtesy Windsor police)Barricades are to prevent pop up protests, but are forcing residents to find their way around to get to work, shop, go to school or visit friends.
The court injunction that was passed to end the border blockade is being glued on to the cement barriers by city crews on Tuesday. Anyone who tries to cross the road barriers will see all the details of the injunction.