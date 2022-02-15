Traffic woes persist due to Windsor protest prevention measures

An exact timeline in unknown, but Windsor’s mayor says it could take weeks before traffic returns to normal surrounding Huron Church and the Ambassador Bridge due to protest prevention measures.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says the barricades will be in place until Ottawa is stabilized.

“I think you’re going to see this here for a number of weeks,” says Dilkens.

Police have set up cement blockades to prevent vehicles from entering Huron Church Road from side streets.

The barricades are blocking east-west traffic from crossing Huron Church between the E.C. Row Expressway to Wyandotte Avenue.

A reminder that northbound Huron Church Rd. from E.C. Row Expressway is for U.S. bound Ambassador Bridge Traffic ONLY at this time. All eastbound and westbound arterial roads off of Huron Church Rd. between E.C.Row Expressway and the bridge entrance remain closed. — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 15, 2022

Police road closure update on Feb. 14, 2022. (Courtesy Windsor police)Barricades are to prevent pop up protests, but are forcing residents to find their way around to get to work, shop, go to school or visit friends.

The injunction that was passed to end the border blockade is being glued on to the cement barriers that block entrances along Huron Church Road #ambassadorbridge @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/FVbZ8CzR0n — Sijia Liu (@SijiaLiuCTV) February 15, 2022

The court injunction that was passed to end the border blockade is being glued on to the cement barriers by city crews on Tuesday. Anyone who tries to cross the road barriers will see all the details of the injunction.