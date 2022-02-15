Traffic woes persist due to Windsor protest prevention measures

The details of the injunction are on the barricades along Huron Church side streets in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Sijia Liu / CTV Windsor) The details of the injunction are on the barricades along Huron Church side streets in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Sijia Liu / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories