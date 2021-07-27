WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Wallaceburg man is facing weapon-related charges after an officer on general patrol observed “suspicious” damage to the man’s vehicle.

A Chatham-Kent police officer initiated a traffic stop in Wallaceburg Sunday night and saw the man’s vehicle had been damaged in a way that was “suspicious in nature,” police say.

Through investigation, police learned that an altercation at the intersection of Victoria and King Streets on Sunday afternoon resulted in shots being fired between the man and two people known to him.

The 31-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday morning and is facing charges of pointing a fire arm and being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police say the man has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Dan Hamilton at danha@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #264. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)