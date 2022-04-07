Traffic stop leads to weapon, resisting arrest charges for Chatham man

A 31-year-old Chatham man is facing charges after police allegedly found a spring-loaded knife and suspected cocaine in his car during a traffic stop.

Shortly after midnight Thursday, police conducted a traffic stop and learned the driver had been released by court with conditions that included a curfew.

When police tried to arrest him, the man allegedly refused to exit his car before police eventually removed him.

Police found the knife and suspected cocaine while investigating.

The man is now facing two counts of failing to comply with a release order, resisting a peace officer and possession of a prohibited weapon.

He was transported to Chatham-Kent police headquarters and held for bail.