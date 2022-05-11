Traffic stop leads to drug-related charged for Wallaceburg man

A man was driving without a valid licence when he was pulled over by Chatham-Kent police and allegedly found to be in possession of suspected cocaine, psilocybin (magic mushrooms) and cash.

Police say shortly after 2:30 p.m. police pulled over the driver on Murray Street in Wallaceburg in response to a traffic complaint.

The man driving the car told police he did not have a valid licence.

Through investigation, police found the man was bond by four court orders prohibiting him from operating a vehicle.

The driver was arrested and charged with one count of failing to comply with a release order and four counts of operating a vehicle while prohibited.

When the man was arrested, police found he was in in possession of suspected cocaine, psilocybin, scales, and a “substantial amount” of Canadian currency.

He was additionally charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The 41-year-old Wallaceburg man was taken to police headquarters and held for a bail hearing.