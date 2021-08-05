Advertisement
Traffic stop leads to cocaine bust in Chatham-Kent
Published Thursday, August 5, 2021 10:41AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, August 5, 2021 10:44AM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police have charged a 25-year-old man after seizing cocaine from a vehicle during a traffic stop.
On Wednesday around 7 p.m., an officer of the traffic unit conducted a traffic stop on Bear Line Rd in Dover Township.
Through investigation, police say they located approximately 28 grams of suspected cocaine inside the vehicle.
The 25-year-old Coatsworth male was arrested and charged for Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking.
The estimated street value of the seized drugs was $2800.
He was later released on an appearance notice with a future court date along with multiple provincial offence notices for driving infractions.