Traffic stop leads to charges for Wallaceburg man

A 43-year-old Wallaceburg man is facing charges after cash police believed to be counterfeit was found during a traffic stop.

Chatham-Kent police conducted the stop on Margaret Avenue in Wallaceburg around 11 p.m. Sunday “in response to Highway Traffic Act Violation.”

Police say the investigation led to the discovery of about $2,500 in Canadian currency believed to be counterfeit.

The driver was arrested for Highway Traffic Act offences and possession of counterfeit money.

He was released with a future court date in April.