WEST REGION -- OPP say they are investigating four traffic-related fatalities last week in the West Region.

That brings the total number of deaths on OPP patrolled roads to 97.

The number includes off-road and snowmobile fatalities.

It’s up from 2018, where 88 people died in traffic incidents in the entire year.

Police remind drivers to pay attention to their driving behaviours as they have serious and life-changing consequences.