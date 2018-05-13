

CTV Windsor





It is construction season but there's a new project that starts Monday that will likely be of a greater concern to more residents.

Goyeau Street between Erie and Giles will be resurfaced and it will take at least a week.

That's right in front of the Ouellette Campus of Windsor Regional Hospital and there will only be one northbound lane

Officials say there will be temporary disruptions to normal access to the hospital and they asking residents to avoid Goyeau if possible.

Ambulance access to the ER will not be disrupted.

During the construction, officials ask residents to be patient and to plan ahead because the hospital will always be available, just in less convenient routes.

“Dufferin Place that comes off of Giles, and the parking garage is available off of Erie Street. Goyeau itself will be open at least in one way, but we know there’s going to be a lot of traffic so as much as people can avoid Goyeau, will be helpful for everyone.” says Steve Erwin Manager of Corporate Communications with Windsor Regional Hospital.