Traffic lights damaged as crash closes Tecumseh intersection

Windsor, Ont. -

One person was taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Tecumseh.

Emergency crews responded to the collision at County Road 42 at 4 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Essex County OPP say the lone occupant of the vehicle involved was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the collision, damage occurred to the traffic lights at the intersection of Banwell Road and County Road 42.

Banwell is closed from Intersection Road to County Road 42. County Road 42 is closed from Lesperance Road to Concession Road 11. Access is only available for school access and for local businesses. Other drivers will have to find an alternate route. The closure is expected to last until early afternoon.

