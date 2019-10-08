Traffic congestion being reviewed in Windsor school zones
Idling cars outside of a school in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
Emergency crews are highlighting how safety levels can be compromised in Windsor school zones.
Representatives from the City of Windsor, including emergency services, demonstrated the potential issues with illegal stopping and parking at a local elementary school on Tuesday morning.
City officials say they are reviewing traffic congestion in school zones.
Parents with idling cars dropping off children are an issue at certain city schools.