Traffic calming measures could soon be coming to Matchett Road

Traffic calming measures could soon be added along a section of Matchett Road in Windsor.

At a meeting of the city's environment, transportation and public safety standing committee was held Wednesday to further discuss measures for an area along Matchett near Sprucewood Avenue.

According to a report going to the committee, the proposed measures include radar speed feed-back signs and peripheral transverse bars — the striped pavement markings to increase the feeling of speed for drivers.

The current posted speed limit is 50 km/h but the report indicates the average vehicle speed is 61 km/h

If approved by the committee, the proposal would still need final approval from Windsor city council.