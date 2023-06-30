Traffic blitz underway at Tecumseh Road and Howard Avenue

Windsor police are conducting a traffic blitz at one of the city’s most dangerous intersections.

Officers are at the intersection of Howard Avenue and Tecumseh Road East enforcing traffic stops and reducing vehicle collisions starting at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Police say they are enforcing traffic stops and reducing vehicle collisions.

On May 9, police released a list of the Top 10 intersections with the highest number of reported crashes:

1. 3100 Howard Ave. (Devonshire Mall)

2. E.C. Row Expy. & Howard Ave.

3. 4400 Walker Rd. (Walker Square)

4. Tecumseh Rd. E. & Howard Ave.

5. Tecumseh Rd. E. & Lauzon Pkwy.

6. Tecumseh Rd. E./W. & Ouellette Ave.

7. Dougall Ave. & West Grand Blvd.

8. E.C. Row Expy. & Walker Rd.

9. Tecumseh Rd. E. & Forest Glade Dr.

10. Provincial Rd. & Walker Rd.

Members of the Traffic Enforcement Unit aim to regularly monitor these intersections to enforce moving violations, such as disobeying stop signs, failing to stop for red lights, and any other Highway Traffic Act violations.

The fine for failing to stop is $325 for a red light and $110 for a stop sign.