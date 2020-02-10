Traffic blitz planned in Chatham-Kent
Published Monday, February 10, 2020 3:11PM EST
A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CHATHAM-KENT, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police will be conducting a traffic blitz this week.
Officers will be out looking specifically for distracted drivers on their cell phones, as well as drivers who aren't buckled up or driving aggressively.
Police say they are focusing on driving behaviours that may result in deaths or injuries on area roads.
Officers say they would rather people change their driving habits through educational campaigns than enforcement initiatives.