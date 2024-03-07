Traffic blitz planned at two 'dangerous' intersections

Windsor police are informing the public of two traffic initiatives on Thursday.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit will be on the road monitoring two of the city’s most dangerous intersections.

Officers will be at or near the intersections of Crawford Avenue at Wyandotte Street West and Howard Avenue at Tecumseh Road East to conduct traffic stops and reduce vehicle collisions.

Based on data showing which intersections have the highest number of collisions, police have been increasing vigilance at a number of intersections. Map of Windsor's top 10 most dangerous intersections.

On May 9, police released a list of the Top 10 intersections with the highest number of reported crashes:

1. 3100 Howard Ave. (Devonshire Mall)

2. E.C. Row Expy. & Howard Ave.

3. 4400 Walker Rd. (Walker Square)

4. Tecumseh Rd. E. & Howard Ave.

5. Tecumseh Rd. E. & Lauzon Pkwy.

6. Tecumseh Rd. E./W. & Ouellette Ave.

7. Dougall Ave. & West Grand Blvd.

8. E.C. Row Expy. & Walker Rd.

9. Tecumseh Rd. E. & Forest Glade Dr.

10. Provincial Rd. & Walker Rd.