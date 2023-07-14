Traffic blitz in Windsor. Here are the results:

Windsor police were conducting another traffic blitz in the city Friday.

This time at the intersection of Tecumseh Road and Ouellette Avenue. As a result, 17 tickets were issued for various violations as well as five criminal charges. Tecumseh Road and Ouellette Ave in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Google Map)

The latest blitz comes after one recently held at the corner of Tecumseh Road and Howard Avenue where 13 various enforcement actions were given.

Based on collision data collected by Windsor police in 2022, the patrols will be taking place across 10 different intersections.

3100 Howard Ave. (Devonshire Mall)

E.C. Row Expy. & Howard Ave.

4400 Walker Rd. (Walker Square)

Tecumseh Rd. E. & Howard Ave.

Tecumseh Rd. E. & Lauzon Pkwy.

Tecumseh Rd. E./W. & Ouellette Ave.

Dougall Ave. & West Grand Blvd.

E.C. Row Expy. & Walker Rd.

Tecumseh Rd. E. & Forest Glade Dr.

Provincial Rd. & Walker Rd.

Violations police are on the lookout for include disobeying stop signs, failing to stop for red lights, and any other Highway Traffic Act violations.

The fine for failing to stop is $325 for a red light and $110 for a stop sign.