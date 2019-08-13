

CTV Windsor





Traffic is lined up on Huron Church Road leading to the Ambassador Bridge as U.S. Customs and Border Protection deals with issues.

Ambassador Bridge officials say U.S. Customs is experiencing IT issues and will maintain all available facilities until it is resolved to help minimize the impact on commercial travelers.

All Canada bound traffic is free flowing into Canada and not affected.

Updated border wait times are available at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website: https://bwt.cbp.gov