Traffic backs up on Huron Church Road due to issues at U.S. Customs
Trucks on Huron Church Road in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, August 13, 2019 4:35PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 13, 2019 5:20PM EDT
Traffic is lined up on Huron Church Road leading to the Ambassador Bridge as U.S. Customs and Border Protection deals with issues.
Ambassador Bridge officials say U.S. Customs is experiencing IT issues and will maintain all available facilities until it is resolved to help minimize the impact on commercial travelers.
All Canada bound traffic is free flowing into Canada and not affected.
Updated border wait times are available at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website: https://bwt.cbp.gov