Traffic backs up on EC Row after vehicle fire

Windsor police say a vehicle fire on the E.C. Row Expressway backed up traffic in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, July 24, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police say a vehicle fire on the E.C. Row Expressway backed up traffic in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, July 24, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver