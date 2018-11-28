

CTV Windsor





Traffic is moving smoothly again at the Ambassador Bridge.

There were major backups Wednesday afternoon for vehicles bound for the United States.

According to some motorists, the wait times were anywhere between 30 and 60 minutes.

Officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirm it was experiencing delays for U.S.-bound commercial traffic at the bridge.

The backlogs have since been cleared.

Canadian-bound traffic was not affected and there was no waiting at this time going to Canada.