Traffic backlogs cleared at Ambassador Bridge
A view of the Ambassador Bridge. (March 26, 2017)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, November 28, 2018 2:03PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 28, 2018 9:28PM EST
Traffic is moving smoothly again at the Ambassador Bridge.
There were major backups Wednesday afternoon for vehicles bound for the United States.
According to some motorists, the wait times were anywhere between 30 and 60 minutes.
Officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirm it was experiencing delays for U.S.-bound commercial traffic at the bridge.
The backlogs have since been cleared.
Canadian-bound traffic was not affected and there was no waiting at this time going to Canada.
Happening now.. USA bound traffic @Windsor_Bridge is backed up to EC Row Expwy @CityWindsorON @OPP_WR @WindsorPolice @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/dwSlRfe9sG— Michelle Maluske (@MMaluskeCTV) November 28, 2018