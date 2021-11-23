Traditional Santa Claus parade set for Amherstburg

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor Parade Corporation is gearing up for their first Santa Claus Parade of the season this Saturday in downtown Amherstburg.

The parade, which is presented by the Town of Amherstburg, will be held in traditional format and starts at William and Sandwich Street at 6 p.m., Nov. 27.

“The Parade Corporation is thrilled to be able to present a traditional parade with a multitude of various floats, entertainment, and of course Santa and Mrs. Claus,” said a news release from the corporation.

Organizers say there are a great variety of entries from businesses to give the parade an authentic local flavor.

This will be the first parade for the Parade Corporations newly completed float the Island of Misfit toys, which showcases classical characters like Yukon Cornelius, the Train with Square Wheels and of course Charlie in the Box. The Float has been a yearlong project and is dedicated in memory of the Corporation’s longtime volunteer who passed away suddenly last year Clayton Massender.

Families are encouraged to arrive early for the parade and practice social distancing along the route, which runs from William Street to Richmond then turns and heads down Richmond Street to Dalhousie concluding at Toddy Jones Park.

The Corporation will also host the 53rd Annual Santa Claus Parade next week in Windsor and a Santa parade in Essex the following week.