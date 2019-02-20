Tractor trailers collide in Leamington
Highway 77 Crash. (Courtesy Leamington Fire)
Published Wednesday, February 20, 2019 6:07AM EST
Both drivers were taken to hospital after two tractor trailers collided on Highway 77 in Leamington Tuesday night.
The drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash at the intersection of Highway 77 and Essex County Road 14.
One driver had to be extricated from the cab of his truck by emergency crews.
The intersection was closed for several hours overnight while police investigated the collision.