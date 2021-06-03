Advertisement
Tractor trailer rolls over on Highway 401 ramp near Tilbury
Published Thursday, June 3, 2021 7:37AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, June 3, 2021 7:42AM EDT
OPP were called to a transport truck rollover near Tilbury, Ont., on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Courtesy OPP)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP are investigating after a tractor trailer rollover on an on-ramp to Highway 401 near Tilbury.
The County Road 42 on-ramp to Highway 401 eastbound was closed for clean up after the crash on Wednesday.
Officers were asking motorists to choose an alternate route, but the road has since reopened.