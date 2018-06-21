Tractor trailer rollover closes E.C. Row on-ramp
A tractor trailer has flipped over on the E.C. Row Expressway on-ramp at Huron Church in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, June 21, 2018. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, June 21, 2018 12:07PM EDT
A tractor trailer has flipped over on the E.C. Row Expressway on-ramp at Huron Church.
Essex County OPP were called to the crash around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Police have closed the eastbound ramp.
No word on any injuries.
On ramp from Huron Church heading East on EC Row closed to traffic after truck rollover. @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/O5P8gbXS8N— Stefanie Masotti (@SMasottiCTV) June 21, 2018