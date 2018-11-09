

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP say a tractor trailer fire closed Highway 401 for several hours on Thursday night.

Around 6 p.m., OPP and Lakeshore firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Highway 401 near Essex County Road 31 (French Line) in Lakeshore.

Police say a tractor trailer unit loaded with fruit caught fire, necessitating a full closure of the eastbound lanes at Essex County Road 27 (Belle River Road).

The 401 eastbound lanes were be closed for several hours as the vehicle and its contents are removed from the highway.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.