

CTV Windsor





A Simcoe transport driver has been charged with impaired driving after witnesses called him in for allegedly driving erratically on a county road in Kingsville.

According to police, an alert motorist called the Ontario Provincial Police to report a transport that was driving at varying speeds and failing to stay within the lane on County Road 23 in Kingsville around 2:00, July 30.

The vehicle was hauling steel.

The motorist continued to follow the transport while updating police and the rig was pulled over on nearby County Road 29. Police say the driver exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.

Cornelius Wall, 47, of Simcoe, is charged with impaired driving and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Aug. 9, 2019. His vehicle was towed and his licence was suspended.

The OPP thank those motorists who not only recognize erratic driving behaviour but take the time to contact police to assist in removing dangerous drivers from our roadways.