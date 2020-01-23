WINDSOR -- One person has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a tractor trailer and passenger vehicle on Highway 3 in Cottam.

Emergency crews were called to the collision at Highway 3 and County Road 27 on Thursday morning.

OPP say Highway 3 is shut down in both directions between Marsh Rd and County Rd 27.

The lone driver of the car has been taken to hospital with injuries. Police say they do not know the severity of the injuries at this time.