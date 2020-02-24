Tractor operator charged after fatal crash in Kingsville
Published Monday, February 24, 2020 2:41PM EST
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Provincial police have charged a Ruthven man with careless driving causing death following a collision involving a tractor last October.
A 37-year-old Leamington died after his vehicle collided with the tractor in Kingsville.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on October 25 on Road 7 East.
The tractor operator, 46-year-old Robert Boyd, was not injured in the crash.
He is scheduled to appear in court on March 16 to answer to the charge.