WINDSOR, ONT. -- Provincial police have charged a Ruthven man with careless driving causing death following a collision involving a tractor last October.

A 37-year-old Leamington died after his vehicle collided with the tractor in Kingsville.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on October 25 on Road 7 East.

The tractor operator, 46-year-old Robert Boyd, was not injured in the crash.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 16 to answer to the charge.