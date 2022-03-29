Town of Tecumseh unveils new high-water rescue vehicle

Support 2, the Town of Tecumseh's new high water rescue vehicle. (Courtesy Town of Tecumseh) Support 2, the Town of Tecumseh's new high water rescue vehicle. (Courtesy Town of Tecumseh)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver