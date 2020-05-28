WINDSOR, ONT. -- Construction and home renovation projects are in full swing in Tecumseh.

Seventeen per cent more building permits were issued in the first three months of this year than the same time last year.

Permits were issued for new residential construction, additions for improvements, backwater values, and even 24 permits for portable signs.

The permits have a total value of more than $5 million.

Construction has been deemed an essential service under the current provincial regulations.