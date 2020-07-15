WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Town of Tecumseh’s infrastructure reserve fund will be receiving a boost thanks to a year-end surplus of $913,981.

At the town’s regular meeting of council Tuesday evening, financial services reported the tax-supported surplus from its 2019 year-end which will be divided into the infrastructure reserve.

The surplus comes as a result of reduced electricity and insurance costs along with reduced salary and wages in 2019, an increase in construction permit revenue and a number of road contracts coming in under budget.

There will be $855,181 of the operating fund surplus and $58,800 of the capital fund surplus going toward the infrastructure reserve.

The reserve is used to fund new capital projects and is held in an interest bearing account until needed.