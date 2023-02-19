Town of Tecumseh installs three electric vehicle charging stations

The Town of Tecumseh has installed three electric vehicle (EV) charging stations around town, with more slated for this year.

EV charging stations are now up at Tecumseh Town Hall (OPP Station), McAuliffe Park on St. Alphonse Street and Lakewood Park on Riverside Drive.

“As more electric vehicles continue to pop up, we want to ensure both residents and visitors have a place to charge their EVs,” Mayor Gary McNamara said in a news release. “We hope this is just the beginning of bringing sustainable options to Tecumseh.”

The charging stations will be free to use. This will be re-assessed over time as the town monitors use, town officials say.

EV users will be able to find the stations on the FLO EV app which shows users where to charge their vehicles while out in the community.

“Essex Powerlines is proud to support the expansion of EV charging infrastructure in the region,” said Eric Freeze, Project Coordinator. “Increasing the accessibility of chargers is a crucial element in strengthening the adoption of EVs and reducing GHG emissions within the transportation sector. We’re proud to be paving the path towards a net-zero future.”

The EV chargers are park of Essex Powerlines “Charge Up Windsor-Essex” program to fund EV chargers and infrastructure. The stations are equipped with standard level two charging ports and are compatible with any EV car from any brand.

The new charges were partially funded through Natural Resources Canada’s Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, which provided funding to Essex Powerlines to help support the installation of EV chargers across Windsor-Essex.