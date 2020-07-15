Advertisement
Town of Tecumseh approves letter of intent for cardiac wellness centre
Tecumseh sportsplex concept. (Courtesy CS & P Architects)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Town of Tecumseh approved a letter of intent that would see a cardiac wellness, stroke and pulmonary rehabilitation centre inside the town’s proposed sportsplex.
At the town council meeting Tuesday council authorized a letter of intent between the town and Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare to construct the satellite facility.
Council voted to move ahead with the $54 million sportsplex in Tecumseh last June. The project would see a transformation of the existing arena off of Lesperance Road and would include indoor hardcourts, a FIFA sized soccer field, a gymnasium and the cardiac wellness centre.
The letter is the result of meetings with HDGH and the town of formulate terms for a capital contribution and operation agreement for the facility, the town says.