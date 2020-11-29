WINDSOR, ONT. -- Residents in LaSalle can expect to pay more out of pocket fees if the towns proposed 2021 draft budget is approved.

The budget suggests a 1.95 per cent tax increase.

The draft budget includes millions of dollars in infrastructure improvements.

Budget sessions will be streamed live on the Town of LaSalle's YouTube channel on Dec. 16.

The province has postponed the Municipal Property Assessment update, which was scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2021.

Nearly all of the properties in the town will have an identical assessment value in 2021 as they did in 2020.