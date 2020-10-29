WINDSOR, ONT. -- LaSalle town council has delayed a decision to paint a rainbow crosswalk until the new year.

The intersection at Malden and Normany Roads is to support the LGBTQ+ community.

Private donations will pay for the paint and the town will be expected to maintain it.

But councillor Jeff Renaud tells AM800 news there are no existing regulations on the books for how an agreement of this nature will work.

Town staff will report back before a final decision is made.