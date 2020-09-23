WINDSOR, ONT. -- Lakeshore Council has approved spending $600,000 to further study how to the community can better connect downtown Belle River to the town's lakefront.

Lakeshore Mayor, Tom Bain says easier access will attract more visitors.

Council Tuesday evening reviewed a waterfront master plan which includes $9.4-million worth of upgrades to West Beach - Belle River Marina and Lakeview Park.

“We have three great spots for visitors to enjoy,” said Bain who wants to see more foot traffic in the downtown area.

The work, which would also include a better connection to the downtown, would be carried out over a six to eight-year period

The more detailed study is expected to return to council next summer.