Town of Essex to reward Good Samaritans with $100
The Town of Essex Police Service Board is looking to give Good Samaritans a $100 reward.
The 2023 Good Samaritan Award program is intended to acknowledge individuals for their public service acts within the community.
Individuals are encouraged to nominate citizens who demonstrate kind gestures or random acts of kindness that improve the community or assist another community member.
Five Award recipients, selected by the board, will receive an official certificate signed by the mayor as well as a cash reward of $100 each.
“Following the success of the program last year, we are thrilled to once again reward random acts of kindness through the Good Samaritan program,” said Mayor Sherry Bondy, Chair of the Essex Police Service Board. “This unique program allows us to recognize our residents for their kind gestures that enhance and support our community.”
Examples include assisting an individual with a disability, picking up trash from public spaces such as a park, or volunteering at a local organization.
Nominations will be accepted online at www.essex.ca/GoodSamaritan until August 25, 2023. Five award recipients will be selected and announced in the fall of 2023.
“I encourage everyone to take part in the Good Samaritan program and demonstrate kindness and compassion for the residents of the Town of Essex,” said Bondy.
