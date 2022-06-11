Town of Essex to offer financial support to mitigate basement flooding

The Town of Essex is offering homeowners flood subsidy programs to help reduce the risk of basement flooding on their property.

A news release from the town says due to the increasing and severe weather events related to climate change, Essex has implemented a number of programs to help prevent flooding.

“As a municipality, we are committed to preparing for the effects of climate change,” said Mayor Richard Meloche. “We are pleased to offer financial support through the Subsidy Program to assist residents in reducing the risk of flooding on their property.”

The town is offering homeowners the chance to receive a financial subsidy to disconnect downspouts, complete investigative camera work, and install a sump pump and/or backwater valve.

New this year, the town is offering homeowners up to $50 to purchase a rain barrel.

The program is available to Essex homeowners who do not have funds owed to the town such as back taxes or overdue payments.

For more information and to apply, visit the Town of Essex website.