WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Town of Essex will be livestreaming its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony Tuesday with a plan to honour frontline healthcare workers.

Ordinarily, community members would come together for the Essex Centre Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony which kicks-off the holiday season, however with group size limits and COVID-19 public health restrictions the event is going virtual this year.

There will also be an honourary tree-lighting guest, Betsabe Zuiderveen, a long-time staff member of Iler Lodge Retirement Residence in Essex Centre.

“On behalf of Council and the entire community, we would like to thank Betsabe as well as all frontline medical and other essential workers your dedication throughout 2020,” said Mayor Larry Snively. “We know this has been a difficult year for all of you, so thank you for going above and beyond in your service to some of the most vulnerable in our community. We are honoured to welcome Betsabe to light the tree at Town Hall in recognition of her and her peers throughout our region.”

This year’s annual event will be streamed on the town’s Facebook page starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.